3M Open Compass Challenge trailer

Jul 20, 2020

On Wednesday prior to the 2020 3M Open, Paul Casey, Tommy Fleetwood, Matthew Wolff and Will Gordon will play a nine-hole scramble format on the closing nine holes at TPC Twin Cities, working together to score birdies and eagles for charity dollars that will support organizations committed to fighting social injustices in the Minneapolis and St. Paul. The exhibition will air from 2-4 p.m. (CT) as a special presentation on PGA TOUR Live and simulcast on Golf Channel, GolfTV and PGA TOUR social channels.