Jack Nicklaus discusses positive COVID-19 result

Jul 19, 2020

During the final-round broadcast of the 2020 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Jack Nicklaus talks about he and his wife Barbara testing positive for COVID-19 in March and their recovery.