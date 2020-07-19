Jack Nicklaus discusses positive COVID-19 result

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jul 19, 2020
During the final-round broadcast of the 2020 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Jack Nicklaus talks about he and his wife Barbara testing positive for COVID-19 in March and their recovery.
