Collin Morikawa nearly cards albatross at the Memorial

Jul 19, 2020

In the final round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Collin Morikawa sends his 246-yard second within 9 inches of the cup, setting up a tap-in eagle at the par-5 15th hole.