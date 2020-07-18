Phil Mickelson’s trick eagle putt is the Shot of the Day

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Success!
Jul 18, 2020
In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Phil Mickelson sinks a 54-foot putt from the greenside fringe to make eagle at the par-4 14th hole.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.