×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Phil Mickelson’s trick eagle putt is the Shot of the Day

Jul 18, 2020

In the third round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Phil Mickelson sinks a 54-foot putt from the greenside fringe to make eagle at the par-4 14th hole.