Tony Finau’s clutch bunker shot sets up par save at the Memorial

Jul 17, 2020

In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Tony Finau hits his 41-foot bunker shot on the par-3 4th hole to 11 inches then sinks the putt for par.