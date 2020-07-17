Tony Finau’s clutch bunker shot sets up par save at the Memorial

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jul 17, 2020
In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Tony Finau hits his 41-foot bunker shot on the par-3 4th hole to 11 inches then sinks the putt for par.
