Tiger Woods’ dart off the tee is the Shot of the Day

Jul 18, 2020

In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Tiger Woods sticks his 170-yard tee shot 2 feet from the cup at the par-3 12th hole. He would tap in for birdie.