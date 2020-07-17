Tiger Woods’ dart off the tee is the Shot of the Day

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jul 18, 2020
In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Tiger Woods sticks his 170-yard tee shot 2 feet from the cup at the par-3 12th hole. He would tap in for birdie.
