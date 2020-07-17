×
Tiger Woods discusses Round 1 of the Memorial

Jul 17, 2020

Following an opening-round 71 in the 2020 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Tiger Woods talks with GOLFTV about his round and playing with Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy.