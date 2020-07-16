×
Tiger Woods talks before Round 1 at the Memorial

Jul 16, 2020

Before the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Tiger Woods talks with GOLFTV about playing without fans and reuniting with Joe Lacava.