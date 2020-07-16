×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Ryan Palmer’s interview after Round 1 of the Memorial

Jul 16, 2020

Following his opening-round 5-under 67 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Ryan Palmer discusses the adjustments he’s made since missing the cut last week at Muirfield Village.