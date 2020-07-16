Ryan Palmer’s interview after Round 1 of the Memorial

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jul 16, 2020
Following his opening-round 5-under 67 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Ryan Palmer discusses the adjustments he’s made since missing the cut last week at Muirfield Village.
