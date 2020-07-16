Rahm and Finau vs. McDowell and Poulter in Nationwide Challenge

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Jul 16, 2020
The Nationwide Challenge nine-hole skins match benefiting Nationwide Children’s featured Jon Rahm and Tony Finau versus Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell ahead of the 2020 Memorial Tournament on the back nine at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The exhibition helped raise funds for the Memorial Tournament Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.