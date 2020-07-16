Phil Mickelson makes birdie on No. 14 in Round 1 at the Memorial

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Success!
Jul 16, 2020
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Phil Mickelson hits his 4-yard approach on the par-4 14th hole to 13 feet and would make the putt for birdie.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.