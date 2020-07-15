×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Tiger Woods' final-round 67 at the 2012 Memorial Tournament

Jul 15, 2020

Check out every shot from Tiger Woods’ victory at the 2012 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, where he entered the final round down by four strokes and shot a 67 to capture the victory.