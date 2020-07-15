Tiger Woods' final-round 67 at the 2012 Memorial Tournament

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Jul 15, 2020
Check out every shot from Tiger Woods’ victory at the 2012 Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, where he entered the final round down by four strokes and shot a 67 to capture the victory.
