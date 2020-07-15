×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Daily Fantasy preview for the Memorial Tournament

Jul 15, 2020

Tiger Woods returns to PGA TOUR action for the first time since February as he looks for his sixth title at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. The top five in the FedExCup standings - Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im, Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy - are also in the field at Muirfield Village. DeChambeau returns after taking the Workday Charity Open off, but has gone T3-T8-T6-1 during the TOUR’s Return to Golf.