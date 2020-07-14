×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Jack Nicklaus talks about hosting the Memorial

Jul 14, 2020

Prior to the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Jack Nicklaus talks about the excitement to host his event and the adjustments made for the week ahead.