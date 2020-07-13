Tiger Woods' all-time shots at Muirfield Village

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Jul 13, 2020
In his 17 appearances at Muirfield Village Golf Club, Tiger Woods has claimed 9 top-10s and 5 wins. He was also a member of the U.S Team that won the 2013 Presidents Cup at Muirfield Village GC. All this success at Jack Nicklaus' course has led to many memorable shots in Tiger's career.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.