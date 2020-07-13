×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Tiger Woods' all-time shots at Muirfield Village

Jul 13, 2020

In his 17 appearances at Muirfield Village Golf Club, Tiger Woods has claimed 9 top-10s and 5 wins. He was also a member of the U.S Team that won the 2013 Presidents Cup at Muirfield Village GC. All this success at Jack Nicklaus' course has led to many memorable shots in Tiger's career.