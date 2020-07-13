×
Nationwide Challenge trailer

Jul 13, 2020

The Nationwide Challenge nine-hole skins match benefiting Nationwide Children’s will feature Jon Rahm and Tony Finau versus Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell on Wednesday ahead of the 2020 Memorial Tournament on the back nine at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The exhibition will air from 2-4 p.m. (ET) as a special presentation of PGA TOUR LIVE and will be simulcast on Golf Channel and other PGA TOUR media platforms. GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR will cover internationally.