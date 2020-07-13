Nationwide Challenge trailer

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Jul 13, 2020
The Nationwide Challenge nine-hole skins match benefiting Nationwide Children’s will feature Jon Rahm and Tony Finau versus Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell on Wednesday ahead of the 2020 Memorial Tournament on the back nine at Muirfield Village Golf Club. The exhibition will air from 2-4 p.m. (ET) as a special presentation of PGA TOUR LIVE and will be simulcast on Golf Channel and other PGA TOUR media platforms. GOLFTV powered by PGA TOUR will cover internationally.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.