All-access with Collin Morikawa

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Success!
Jul 13, 2020
Follow Collin Morikawa as he plays Muirfield Village for the first time prior to the 2020 Workday Charity Open and discusses what goes through his mind as he navigates a new course.
Don't Miss This
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.