×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Troy Merritt birdies No. 14 in Round 4 at Workday

Jul 12, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Troy Merritt makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.