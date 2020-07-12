×
Rickie Fowler sticks approach to set up birdie at Workday

Jul 12, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Rickie Fowler lands his 144-yard approach on the green and uses the backstop to bring his ball within 2 feet of the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would tap in birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.