×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Justin Thomas’ Round 4 highlights from Workday

Jul 12, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Justin Thomas turned in a 3-under 69, getting him to 19-under for the tournament. His 72-hole total was good enough to earn a playoff with Collin Morikawa, who he would fall two after three holes.