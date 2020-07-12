Justin Thomas’ Round 4 highlights from Workday

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Jul 12, 2020
In the final round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Justin Thomas turned in a 3-under 69, getting him to 19-under for the tournament. His 72-hole total was good enough to earn a playoff with Collin Morikawa, who he would fall two after three holes.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.