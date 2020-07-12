Justin Thomas’ news conference after Round 4 of Workday

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Jul 12, 2020
Following his final-round 3-under 69 at the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Justin Thomas talks about his three-hole playoff with eventually winner Collin Morikawa and what he can take away from this week to use at the Memorial Tournament set for next week at Muirfield Village.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.