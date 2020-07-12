×
Justin Thomas’ news conference after Round 4 of Workday

Jul 12, 2020

Following his final-round 3-under 69 at the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Justin Thomas talks about his three-hole playoff with eventually winner Collin Morikawa and what he can take away from this week to use at the Memorial Tournament set for next week at Muirfield Village.