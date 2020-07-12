×
Justin Thomas spins approach to set up birdie at Workday

Jul 12, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Justin Thomas lands his 78-yard approach on the green and spins it to within 2 feet of the cup at the par-5 11th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.