Hideki Matsuyama’s impressive tee shot leads to birdie at Workday

Jul 12, 2020
In the final round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Hideki Matsuyama drives the green with his 311-yard tee shot, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 14th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
