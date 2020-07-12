×
Collin Morikawa’s Round 4 highlights from Workday

Jul 12, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Collin Morikawa carded a 6-under 66 to get to 19-under for the tournament, forcing a playoff with Justin Thomas who he would eventually defeat after three holes for his second win on the PGA TOUR.