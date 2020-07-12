×
Collin Morikawa’s interview after winning Workday

Jul 12, 2020

Following his win in a playoff to Justin Thomas at the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Collin Morikawa talks about his play down the stretch on Sunday and what it means to him to secure his second win of his PGA TOUR career.