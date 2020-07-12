Collin Morikawa sticks approach to set up winning par at Workday

|
Jul 12, 2020
In the third playoff hole of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Collin Morikawa lands his 172-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. Morikawa’s tight approach would set up a two-putt par for his second win of his PGA TOUR career.
