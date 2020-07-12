×
Collin Morikawa sinks a 24-foot birdie on the first playoff hole at Workday

Jul 12, 2020

In the playoff at the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Collin Morikawa makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4 1st playoff hole.