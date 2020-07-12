×
Collin Morikawa hits flagstick with tee shot at Workday

Jul 12, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Collin Morikawa hits the flagstick with his 202-yard tee shot, stopping his ball inside 2 feet from the cup to set up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 4th hole.