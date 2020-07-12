Collin Morikawa drives par-4 to set up birdie at Workday

×
Jul 12, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Collin Morikawa sends his tee shot 312 yards and lands his ball on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 14th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.