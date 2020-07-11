×
JT’s short game leads, Phil comes in hot, Hovland drives par 4

Jul 12, 2020

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the Workday Charity Open, where Justin Thomas leads with his short game on-point, Phil Mickelson posted on social media he was coming in hot this weekend and did so at the 13th and Viktor Hovland drove the par 4, 14th while in the hunt.