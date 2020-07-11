×
Jason Day nearly aces par-4 at Workday

Jul 11, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Jason Day sends his tee shot 307 yards and lands his ball 10 feet from the cup, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-4 14th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.