×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Viktor Hovland makes birdie on No. 5 in Round 2 at Workday

Jul 10, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.