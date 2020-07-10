×
Rickie Fowler’s interview after Round 2 of Workday

Jul 10, 2020

Following his second-round 3-under 69 at the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Rickie Fowler talks about his play on Thursday and Friday to secure a weekend tee time and the encouraging things he’s seeing in his game as they continue to get back in the swing of things after the break from golf.