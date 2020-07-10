Morikawa rediscovers his cut, Phil drives par 4, JT hits flagstick

|
Jul 11, 2020
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Workday Charity Open, where Collin Morikawa leads after rediscovering his signature shot, Phil Mickelson drove a par 4 and Justin Thomas hit a flag stick with his spot-on play.
