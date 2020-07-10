×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Collin Morikawa’s Round 2 highlights from Workday

Jul 11, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Collin Morikawa shot a 6-under 66. He had six birdies on the back nine.