×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Tiger commits to Memorial, Phil’s bday wishes and Morikawa’s Muirfield

Jul 10, 2020

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Workday Charity Open, where Tiger Woods announced he’ll be playing next week, but this week Collin Morikawa leads the first of back-to-back weeks at Muirfield Village and Phil Mickelson got some cute birthday wishes.