Tiger commits to Memorial, Phil’s bday wishes and Morikawa’s Muirfield

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Jul 10, 2020
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Workday Charity Open, where Tiger Woods announced he’ll be playing next week, but this week Collin Morikawa leads the first of back-to-back weeks at Muirfield Village and Phil Mickelson got some cute birthday wishes.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.