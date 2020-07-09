×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Rickie Fowler’s approach to 9 feet leads to birdie at Workday

Jul 09, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Rickie Fowler lands his 120-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.