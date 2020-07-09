×
Phil Mickelson reaches in two to set up birdie at Workday

Jul 09, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Phil Mickelson lands his 255-yard second on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 7th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.