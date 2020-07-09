×
Patrick Cantlay’s nice approach leads to birdie at Workday

Jul 09, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Patrick Cantlay lands his 149-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.