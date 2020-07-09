×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Jason Day sinks a 28-foot birdie on No. 4 at Workday

Jul 09, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Jason Day makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-3 4th hole.