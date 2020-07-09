×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Collin Morikawa’s Round 1 highlights from Workday

Jul 10, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Workday Charity Open, Collin Morikawa shot a 7-under 65 and leads by one.