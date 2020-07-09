Charities benefiting from the Workday Charity Open

|
Jul 09, 2020
Two charities benefitting from the 2020 Workday Charity Challenge are Eat. Learn. Play. and Nationwide Children’s Hospital. Eat. Learn. Play was founded by Ayesha and Stephen Curry and focuses on three vital pillars of a healthy childhood: nutrition, education and physical activity.
