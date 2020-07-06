Bryson DeChambeau’s longest drives at Rocket Mortgage Classic

|
Jul 06, 2020
In the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club, Bryson DeChambeau collected his sixth PGA TOUR victory and became the first winner to led the field in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and Strokes Gained: Putting in the ShotLink era (since 2004). DeChambeau averaged also led the field in driving distance at 323 yards per drive.
