×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Bryson DeChambeau’s longest drives at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Jul 06, 2020

In the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club, Bryson DeChambeau collected his sixth PGA TOUR victory and became the first winner to led the field in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and Strokes Gained: Putting in the ShotLink era (since 2004). DeChambeau averaged also led the field in driving distance at 323 yards per drive.