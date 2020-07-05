×
Tyrrell Hatton nearly aces No. 11 at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 05, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tyrrell Hatton nearly holes his 235-yard tee shot, stopping his ball 3 feet from the cup at the par-3 11th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.