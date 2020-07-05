×
Kevin Kisner dials in approach to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 05, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Kisner lands his 114-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.