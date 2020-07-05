×
Kevin Kisner sinks 10-footer for birdie at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 05, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Kisner drains a 10-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 16th hole.