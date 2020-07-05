×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Doc Redman birdies No. 15 in Round 4 at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 05, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Doc Redman makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.