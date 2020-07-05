×
Bryson DeChambeau’s Round 4 highlights from Rocket Mortgage

Jul 05, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bryson DeChambeau turned in the low round of the day with a 7-under 65, getting him to 23-under for the tournament to claim his sixth-career PGA TOUR victory.