Bryson DeChambeau uses nice approach to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 05, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bryson DeChambeau lands his 81-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the apr-4 3rd hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.