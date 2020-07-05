×
Bryson DeChambeau closes with birdie to secure win at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 05, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bryson DeChambeau sticks his 98-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie and to secure his sixth win of his PGA TOUR career.